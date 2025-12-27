Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Palwal assembly polls 2024: HC frames issues on petition against election of Haryana minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 05:50 am IST

As per former advocate general, Haryana and Dalal’s counsel, Mohan Jain the controversy in petition revolves around a single and specific issue under Section 123(3) of the RP Act, 1951, which clearly stipulates that any appeal for votes made by a candidate or his agent on the ground of religion amounts to a corrupt practice

The Punjab and Haryana high court has framed issues to decide the election petition filed by Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal in the 2024 Palwal assembly polls against BJP minister Gaurav Gautam.

It was on November 28, when the high court dismissed a plea by Haryana minister of state (sports) seeking quashing of the election petition (HT Photo for representation)
It was on November 28, when the high court dismissed a plea by Haryana minister of state (sports) seeking quashing of the election petition (HT Photo for representation)

“On the basis of the pleadings, following issues are framed: whether the respondent i.e. Gaurav Gautam, has indulged in corrupt practice as defined under Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as specifically pleaded in the election petition?,” the bench of justice Archana Puri recorded while posting the matter for hearing on January 20 for recording evidence in the matter.

Gautam had defeated Dalal with 33,605 votes in October 2024 assembly polls. Dalal had challenged the election alleging use of corrupt practices and using religion to win the polls. It was on November 28, when the high court dismissed a plea by Haryana minister of state (sports) seeking quashing of the election petition.

As per former advocate general, Haryana and Dalal’s counsel, Mohan Jain the controversy in petition revolves around a single and specific issue under Section 123(3) of the RP Act, 1951, which clearly stipulates that any appeal for votes made by a candidate or his agent on the ground of religion amounts to a corrupt practice.

The allegation against the minister are that he had openly made appeals to voters in the name of religion, invoked the name of God, and sought votes in the presence of idols of gods during religious functions, Jain said adding that the minister is not only accused of seeking votes for himself but also appealed to the devotees present to secure additional votes from at least five members of each devotee’s family, thereby attracting the Section 123(3) of the 1951 Act.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Palwal assembly polls 2024: HC frames issues on petition against election of Haryana minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Punjab and Haryana High Court is set to hear an election petition by Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal against BJP minister Gaurav Gautam, who won the 2024 Palwal assembly elections by over 33,000 votes. Dalal alleges Gautam engaged in corrupt practices by appealing for votes based on religion, violating the Representation of the People Act, 1951.