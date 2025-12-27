Palwal assembly polls 2024: HC frames issues on petition against election of Haryana minister

The Punjab and Haryana high court has framed issues to decide the election petition filed by Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal in the 2024 Palwal assembly polls against BJP minister Gaurav Gautam. It was on November 28, when the high court dismissed a plea by Haryana minister of state (sports) seeking quashing of the election petition (HT Photo for representation)

“On the basis of the pleadings, following issues are framed: whether the respondent i.e. Gaurav Gautam, has indulged in corrupt practice as defined under Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as specifically pleaded in the election petition?,” the bench of justice Archana Puri recorded while posting the matter for hearing on January 20 for recording evidence in the matter.

Gautam had defeated Dalal with 33,605 votes in October 2024 assembly polls. Dalal had challenged the election alleging use of corrupt practices and using religion to win the polls. It was on November 28, when the high court dismissed a plea by Haryana minister of state (sports) seeking quashing of the election petition.

As per former advocate general, Haryana and Dalal’s counsel, Mohan Jain the controversy in petition revolves around a single and specific issue under Section 123(3) of the RP Act, 1951, which clearly stipulates that any appeal for votes made by a candidate or his agent on the ground of religion amounts to a corrupt practice.

The allegation against the minister are that he had openly made appeals to voters in the name of religion, invoked the name of God, and sought votes in the presence of idols of gods during religious functions, Jain said adding that the minister is not only accused of seeking votes for himself but also appealed to the devotees present to secure additional votes from at least five members of each devotee’s family, thereby attracting the Section 123(3) of the 1951 Act.