Panchayat secretary held for taking 15,000 bribe in Kaithal

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambala unit, on Tuesday arrested a panchayat secretary of Kaithal while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his bills of ₹1.92 lakh. A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambala unit, on Tuesday arrested a panchayat secretary of Kaithal while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 15,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his bills of ₹ 1.92 lakh. (Representational image)

According to the inspector of the bureau, Ramphal, a contractor had filed a complaint alleging that Mandeep had demanded ₹15,000 to clear his bills of the construction work of a temple. Also, the complainant has handed over a recording in this connection to the Anti-corruption Bureau. Acting on the complaint, a team of the ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused. He said that the panchayat secretary has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in a court.

Man found murdered in Karnal park

KARNAL : The police have recovered the body of a 35-year-old man from a park in Karnal on Tuesday. The police said that the deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Janakpuri in Karnal.

As per the information, the body was spotted by the people who came to the park for morning walk and the police team reached the spot. The body was taken for the post-mortem.

The actual reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police said that in the preliminary investigation, it seems that he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The police said that they have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against unknown accused and the investigation is on.