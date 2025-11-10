Panchkula: 17L relief for family of 25-yr-old biker killed in road mishap

The family of a 25-year-old man, who was killed in a motor accident, was awarded a total compensation of ₹17 lakh by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) in Panchkula. The claim petition was filed in April by the deceased’s parents, Karamjit Kaur, 42, and Avtar Singh, 58, residents of Mankiya village, Ramgarh. Singh fell onto the road, and the tipper ran over him, causing multiple grievous injuries (Representational Image)

On March 12, the deceased, Sarvjeet Singh, a carpenter posted at the state crime branch, Police Lines, Sector 25, was traveling on his motorcycle towards Police Lines, Moginand village, Sector 25. At approximately 11:50 am, near the overbridge opposite Funcity, Ramgarh village, a tipper (truck) with a Haryana registration, allegedly driven rashly and negligently by Sher Ali, struck his motorcycle from behind.

Singh fell onto the road, and the tipper ran over him, causing multiple grievous injuries. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared dead.

An FIR was registered against driver Sher Ali at Chandimandir police station under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The respondents in the case were the driver Ali, the tipper’s owner Anil Kumar (from Barwala), and the insurer of the vehicle, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd.

Both the driver and the owner, in their joint written statement, denied the vehicle’s involvement and claimed the petitioners had fabricated the story. The insurance company similarly disputed that the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving. However, the tribunal, relying on the deposition of an eyewitness, established the driver’s negligence and the involvement of the offending vehicle.

In its order dated November 6, the tribunal directed the driver, owner, and insurance company to be jointly and severally liable to pay the full compensation. The petitioners are also entitled to 6% per annum interest on the compensation amount from the date of filing the claim petition until full payment is realised.