Panchkula: 24-year-man jumps into Ghaggar river to retrieve friend’s phone, drowns

A 24-year-old man lost his life after jumping into the Ghaggar river to retrieve his friend’s mobile phone on Sunday evening. The deceased, identified as Sudhir, a native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Panchkula’s Sector-6. He was a father of two. Sudhir, the victim. (HT)

According to police, Sudhir had gone to Burj Kotia, a popular tourist spot, with friends on a motorcycle. While standing on a bridge over the river, his friend’s phone accidentally slipped and fell into the water. In an attempt to recover it, Sudhir jumped into the river but collided with a hard rock, sustaining severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6 but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have recorded statements from Sudhir’s friends and preliminary investigations suggest no foul play.

A post-mortem was conducted on Monday, after which the body was handed over to his family. However, officials are awaiting the detailed post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.