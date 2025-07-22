Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: 24-year-man jumps into Ghaggar river to retrieve friend’s phone, drowns

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 10:26 am IST

Sudhir jumped into the river to retrieve his friend’s mobile phone that accidentally fell into the river and collided with a hard rock, sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 but he succumbed to his injuries.

A 24-year-old man lost his life after jumping into the Ghaggar river to retrieve his friend’s mobile phone on Sunday evening. The deceased, identified as Sudhir, a native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Panchkula’s Sector-6. He was a father of two.

Sudhir, the victim. (HT)
Sudhir, the victim. (HT)

According to police, Sudhir had gone to Burj Kotia, a popular tourist spot, with friends on a motorcycle. While standing on a bridge over the river, his friend’s phone accidentally slipped and fell into the water. In an attempt to recover it, Sudhir jumped into the river but collided with a hard rock, sustaining severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6 but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have recorded statements from Sudhir’s friends and preliminary investigations suggest no foul play.

A post-mortem was conducted on Monday, after which the body was handed over to his family. However, officials are awaiting the detailed post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 24-year-man jumps into Ghaggar river to retrieve friend’s phone, drowns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On