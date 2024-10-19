Panchkula: 3 minors among 8 held for e-rickshaw driver’s murder

Police have arrested eight persons, including three minors, in connection with the murder of an e-rickshaw driver in a road rage incident near Amartex Chowk traffic light in Sector 14 on October 12. The adult accused have been remanded to judicial custody and sent to Ambala Jail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Besides the juveniles, the arrested individuals have been identified as Ajay, Umesh Yadav, Vishal Yadav, Kishan and Chhotu. All accused are residents of the Mauli Jagran and Sunder Nagar areas of Chandigarh.

The incident had come to light after Chaman Prakash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, currently living in Sector 20, Panchkula, lodged a complaint.

Prakash explained that he and the deceased, Pushpendra, 25, both drove e-rickshaws in Panchkula.

On the evening of October 12, the duo was travelling to a Dussehra event in Sector 15, Panchkula, when their rickshaw was lightly hit by a truck after the driver applied sudden brakes.

Though no one was injured, a misunderstanding ensued. A group of three to four unidentified motorcyclists mistook Pushpendra for the truck driver and attacked him with sharp weapons and stones near Amartex Chowk.

Bystanders rushed to the scene, but the attackers fled before they could be caught.

Pushpendra was rushed to the Sector 6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following the complaint registered at the Sector-20 police station, an FIR was lodged under Sections 103 (1), 191 (3), 190, 115 (2), 118 (1), 324 (4) and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

