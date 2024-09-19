Panchkula: AAP promises effective solid waste management

AAP candidate for Panchkula Vidhan Sabha Election, Prem Garg, announced key initiatives to transform the city’s waste management system. AAP candidate for Panchkula Vidhan Sabha Election, Prem Garg, assured residents of a new approach to address the pressing issue of solid waste disposal. (HT File)

Garg assured residents of a new approach to address the pressing issue of solid waste disposal. His commitment focuses on curbing the waste inflow at the Jhuriwala dumping site and improving the overall waste management system in Panchkula.

Garg said, “As a short term and immediate solution, small vehicles will now directly unload solid waste into larger containers, avoiding the need to dump it at the Jhuriwala site. This new measure will reduce environmental hazards and improve waste management efficiency.”

Recognising the need for a decentralised waste management system, Garg prioritised the construction of MRF Centres in multiple locations across Panchkula which will play a crucial role in reducing the amount of garbage reaching Jhuriwala, bringing substantial relief to the trans-Ghaggar sectors and nearby villages. Garg also assured that he will work closely with the government to secure 10 acres of land for establishing a solid waste management plant away from residential areas.

Garg emphasised the need for efficient waste segregation at the household level to ensure smoother recycling and processing.