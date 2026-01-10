Panchkula admn cracks down on illegal encroachments

The Panchkula district administration, in coordination with the police, carried out a joint drive to remove illegal encroachments from government land in the district. The action was conducted on January 8 and 9, 2026, at multiple locations including Rampur Siuri village, the Chandigarh–Kalka highway, and the Pinjore–Kalka Urban Complex area. The Panchkula district administration, in coordination with the police, carried out a joint drive to remove illegal encroachments from government land in the district. The action was conducted on January 8 and 9, 2026, at multiple locations including Rampur Siuri village, the Chandigarh–Kalka highway, and the Pinjore–Kalka Urban Complex area. (HT File)

The drive was undertaken on the directions of the district administration with the primary objective of freeing Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land from encroachments and ensuring safe and accessible public spaces for residents.

DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said that elaborate security arrangements were made to maintain law and order during the operation. As many as 150 police personnel were deployed under the supervision of Pinjore SHO Inspector Bachchu Singh. The police contingent included 120 male and 30 female personnel, who remained stationed on the ground in coordination with the duty magistrate. She added that the entire operation was carried out peacefully and no untoward incident was reported.

Panchkula police commissioner (ADGP) Shivas Kaviraj stated that encroachment on government land amounts to a violation of the law. “The action was conducted strictly in accordance with legal provisions, in a peaceful manner and keeping public interest in mind. Our objective is not to harass anyone, but to ensure order, security and planned development of the city,” he said.