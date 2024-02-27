Panchkula all set to host Saras Crafts Fair from March 1 to 12

The city is all set to host Saras Crafts Fair from March 1 to 12, after a gap of six years. Artisans and craftsmen from all over India will set about 200 stalls showcasing different kinds of products. At the Saras Crafts Fair in Panchkula, the artisans and craftsmen of different states will be able to display and sell their products, including silk clothes, handlooms, toys, food and handicraft. (HT File Photo/ For reference)

The fair will be held under the aegis of Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM), at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula.

Deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan while presiding over a meeting at Mini Secretariat, Sector-1, Panchkula, gave directions to the officers regarding the successful organisation of fair.

“At the Saras Crafts Fair in Panchkula, the artisans and craftsmen of different states will be able to display and sell their products, including silk clothes, handlooms, toys, food and handicraft. A similar fair was organised in 2018 also which was quite successful,” he said.