Panchkula: Barwala woman falls prey to cyber fraud

A Barwala resident fell prey to cyber fraudsters posing as customs officials. A case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

In her complaint, Poonam of Barwala told police that on January 1, she received a call where the caller introduced himself as Manoj from Mumbai airport. He said they received a parcel, with her name on it, containing gold jewellery along with other items.

He told her that she will have to pay ₹13,000 as customs clearance and further threatened that if she failed to do so, she will be arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai airport. Out of fear, Poonam transferred the amount in the account provided to her only to later realise that she had been duped.

A case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula.