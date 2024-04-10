Panchkula club’s manager, cashier held for serving hookah

Police on Tuesday arrested the manager and cashier of a Sector-8 club, Purple Frog, for serving hookah. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA, 2003) registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula (Getty image)

During a raid, police recovered hookahs, pipes and arrested manger Rohit, who hails from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and cashier Suresh of Dhakoli.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA, 2003) registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Commissioner of police Sibash Kabiraj, said, “The hookah bars are banned and no one violating the ban will be spared.”