Village-level panels to keep an eye on illegal mining in Panchkula

Despite impounding 32 vehicles involved in illegal sand mining in Panchkula over the last one month, mining continues in the district, which has prompted the administration to constitute village-level committees to check the menace.

The district mining department, since April 1, 2023, has registered 15 FIRs, impounded 32 vehicles and recovered ₹28.20 lakh as fine.

Deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni on Wednesday issued directions to constitute village-level committees, comprising panchs, sarpanchs and other worthy people of the village. “These committees will gather information regarding illegal mining in villages and nearby areas, so that action can be taken,” said Soni, who on Wednesday presided over the meeting of district-level task force committee to curb illegal sand mining in the district.

“To completely stop illegal mining, people need to come forward to assist the administration,” she said.

Most complaints of illegal mining are received from Rampur, Shahpur, Kajampur, Narianpur, Haripur, Khedi Badoona and Hangoli in Panchkula sub-division, and Burj Kotian, Jabrot and Dewanwala in Kalka sub-division.

She directed the mining department to increase vigil and raids, along with registering FIRs and impounding vehicles. “The district mining officer will be accompanied with adequate police force during raids to deal with any kind of situation,” the DC said.

It was also directed to deploy mining guards on rotation to maintain round-the-clock watch.

Apart from this, surprise checks be conducted at the allotted mining blocks to ascertain that digging is being done only till permissible limits, and compliance of maintaining green belt and other conditions is being ensured.

