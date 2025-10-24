Edit Profile
    Panchkula court denies bail to accused in ₹13-crore input tax credit fraud

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 7:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
    Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that Kumar's release could hamper the ongoing investigation and influence witnesses.
    Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that Kumar’s release could hamper the ongoing investigation and influence witnesses. (HT File)

    A court has denied bail to Sachin Kumar, accused of a 5.31 crore tax credit fraud, citing potential interference with the investigation.

    The court of sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi has dismissed the bail application of Sachin Kumar, 28, a Panipat resident accused in a multi-crore input tax credit (ITC) fraud case. Kumar, lodged in Central Jail, Ambala, had filed the plea on October 8.

    The case, registered by Sector 5 police station, Panchkula, under Sections 132(1)(b) and 132(1)(c) of the CGST Act, and Section 20(15) of the IGST Act, alleges that Kumar managed multiple firms—including M/s Jain Traders, M/s Radha Trading Company and M/s Shyam Enterprises—that passed ineligible ITC of 5.31 crore to M/s Bansal Infratech Synergies India Limited.

    Investigations revealed several firms were non-existent or had forged registration documents. Witnesses, including proprietors Annu, Heena and Anand Jain, confirmed that Kumar controlled the firms. Another associate, Harsh Gupta, said his firm was opened at Kumar’s direction and he received 15,000 per month in cash.

    Searches at Kumar’s residence recovered invoices, e-way bills, rubber stamps, and cheque books. Digital evidence, including hard disks and WhatsApp chats, showed fake billing transactions worth about 3 crore. Kumar reportedly admitted to operating three bogus firms, generating fake ITC of 13.55 crore and passing fraudulent ITC of 11.37 crore to multiple recipients. The company has since deposited 2 crore toward the ineligible ITC.

    Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that Kumar’s release could hamper the ongoing investigation and influence witnesses. The court noted the huge loss to the exchequer and his central role in the fraud.

    “Keeping in view the aforementioned facts and circumstances, I find no ground to admit the petitioner to bail. The application for bail stands dismissed,” judge Sirohi stated in his order dated October 17.

