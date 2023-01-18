Panchkula family on way back home robbed in Kharar

A day after a Panchkula family was robbed of ₹7,000 besides a mobile phone near Arista Palace, near Sunny Enclave, PR-7 Road, Sector 123; Sadar Kharar Police on Tuesday evening booked four unidentified men.

According to the complainant, Dishant, a native of Himachal Pradesh and currently residing in Panchkula, said he along with his maternal uncle and aunt had gone to a family function at Arista palace.

While returning home, four men in a white Alto intercepted their car around 10:55 pm.

“The four men were partially masked and aged between 25-30 years. They had rods in their hands with which they threatened us and asked us to surrender our belongings. They snatched an I-phone from my uncle and took ₹7,000 from my aunty following which they asked us to leave immediately,” said victim.

The victim initially informed the police control room before visiting Phase 6 police chowki where cops, according to the complainant, refused to lodge a complaint citing that the crime didn’t happen in their area.

“Eventually when our relatives also came, we were told to visit Kharar police station where we submitted the complaint,” said the complainant.

According to sources, the accused have been captured on a CCTV camera installed near the crime spot.

Kharar Sadar SHO Bhagat Veer Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified persons. “We have got some crucial evidence and thus the accused will be nabbed soon”, SHO said.

Notably the same gang had attacked a car of a Mullanpur resident Baljit Singh merely 15 minutes before on the same road around 10:30 pm.

The victim who was with his wife in a Honda City car managed to escape as he drove the car in reverse gear after the miscreants tried to stop them.

Baljit said that after 10 minutes Dishant, who was robbed, reached the same police post to lodge a complaint.