Panchkula: Father of two critical after spade attack, assailant at large

The condition of a 37-year-old father of two school-going children remains critical after he was brutally attacked with a spade to the head by an unidentified assailant in Panchkula on Sunday evening. He is currently receiving treatment at the trauma center of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The victim has been identified as a 37-year-old Sandeep. (Shutterstock)

The victim’s father, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sector-19 and the complainant in the case, recounted the horrific ordeal and how his son was rushed to PGI from the civil hospital, Sector-6, with the spade still embedded in his head.

Upon arrival at PGI, it was a challenging situation to safely remove the weapon. After careful deliberation, the medical team managed to stabilise the victim’s head and painstakingly extracted the spade around 11 pm. “My son’s condition is still critical and he is still trauma. His brain surgery is done, and a second surgery on his arm is scheduled,” the distraught father informed.

Vijay Kumar, who runs a mobile repair shop in Abhaypur village, said that his younger son Sandeep also worked at the shop. Sunday evening, Sandeep was at a factory near Sector-19 with his friend Rakesh when an unknown individual joined them. An argument reportedly erupted between this unknown person and Sandeep, culminating in the brutal spade attack. Sandeep was immediately rushed to the hospital following the assault.

The Sector-20 police station has registered a case of attempt to murder against the unidentified assailant. While no arrests have been made yet, local police said, the manhunt is underway to arrest the assailant.