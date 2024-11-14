Panchkula: Gang stealing luxury cars busted, two held

The Panchkula police busted a gang involved in luxury car thefts with the arrest of two accused after an exchange of gunfire resulting in injury to one of them on Wednesday. The Panchkula police busted a gang involved in luxury car thefts with the arrest of two accused after an exchange of gunfire resulting in injury to one of them on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Manoj, a resident of Najeedhi village in Fatehabad, currently residing in Shyam Colony, Hisar, and Rakesh from Hadohda Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri, were caught with a stolen Toyota Fortuner SUV.

The police in Panchkula had put up a naka near Sarkpur village on the road from Raipur Rani towards the Mauli police post. The gang allegedly used vehicles like Creta, Seltos, Scorpio and MG Hector to steal luxury cars.

On November 13, around 3am, the police received a tip-off that a white Fortuner and a black Scorpio were moving together from Maddawala Morh towards Raipur Rani. Police at all checkpoints were alerted.

When the two vehicles reached near Mauli police post, police signalled it to stop. The Fortuner driver attempted to flee towards Raipur Rani. When police tried to stop them, the driver of the Scorpio allegedly attempted to run over the cops and fired shots.

An ASI tried to stop the Fortuner but was attacked. In the ensuing chase, a home guard jawan used a vehicle to block the Scorpio, causing it to stop. Both accused in the Scorpio were subsequently arrested, with Manoj sustaining an injury and later being admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

A country-made pistol was recovered from Rakesh. It was also revealed that two other suspects in the Fortuner had taken advantage of the fog to flee into the nearby fields. The abandoned Fortuner was later found stationed near Raipur Rani.

Rakesh confessed to stealing the Fortuner in Panchkula with his accomplice Manoj.

The police have registered a case under sections 3(5), 109(1), 132,281 of the BNS and section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act at police station Raipur Rani and further investigations are underway.