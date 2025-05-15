Panchkula gets cracking after mock drill jolt

Jolted by glaring lapses during the May 7 mock drill, the Panchkula administration is undertaking an aggressive overhaul of its emergency preparedness, increasing the number of air sirens from a mere four to 164 in just one week and fast-tracking the training of 4,000 civil defence volunteers. During the mock drill on May 7, the public alert mechanism and prompt police response was found wanting. (Sant Arora/HT)

The installation of 160 new sirens across Panchkula, including in villages, was confirmed by a senior officer.

The breakdown of installations includes 135 by the administration, 20 by the municipal corporation and five by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Previously, only four sirens were located at the HMT, Bell Factory, DC office and Kalka railway station.

Apart from the significant expansion of the alert system, the district is also focusing on bolstering its human resources for emergency response.

Approximately 4,000 civil defence volunteers, largely college students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, have been enrolled and trained in essential life-saving skills.

These skills include CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), rescue techniques during air strikes and earthquakes, first aid administration and haemorrhage control.

Comprehensive disaster management training was provided during two recent camps held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, and ITI, Bitna, Pinjore. Officials indicate that more such training camps are planned across various colleges and locations.

The total estimated population of the district is 5.60 lakh, encompassing more than 250 villages. This includes a rural population of approximately 2.48 lakh and an urban population of 3.13 lakh.

According to norms, one trained civil defence volunteer should be available for every 1,000 residents in a city.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta acknowledged the shortcomings during the May 7 mock drill in Sector 20. A key lapse was insufficient number of sirens, hindering effective public alerting. The administration swiftly addressed this by resolving to install more sirens strategically.

Furthermore, the drill highlighted a shortage of civil defence volunteers, impacting evacuation efficiency. This prompted the ongoing robust enrolment and training drive, she added.

Flaws laid bare

The May 7 mock drill had revealed critical shortcomings in Panchkula district’s disaster readiness amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan — primarily delayed police arrival and inadequate public alert mechanisms.

Sirens, active for 15 minutes and audible within a 3-km radius, failed to cover most areas. Worse, local police reached the Sector 20 mock drill site nearly 30 minutes after the alert, despite being just 350 metres away, despite repeated calls for assistance from municipal commissioner Aparajita.

Consequently, MC officials had to manage traffic, a task usually handled by police, which caused congestion. Deputy commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta, who also reached the site, was informed of the delay.