Panchkula girl Akshara tops tricity in ICSE Class 10 exams

Securing a stellar 99.4%, Akshara Saini from Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, has emerged as the tricity topper in the Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. Akshara credited her success to her father, Pradip Saini. (HT)

A resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, Akshara has chosen the non-medical stream for Class 11 and aspires to pursue engineering at one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Her father, Pradip Saini, is a superintending engineer with the Haryana Electricity Board, while her mother, Jaswinder Kaur, is a homemaker. Akshara credited her success to her father, who, she said, would patiently teach her despite long hours at work. The family bonds over their shared love for cricket and has been closely following the ongoing IPL season.

Meanwhile, five other students from the tricity secured the second position, each scoring 99.2%.

Pranshu Kumar of CVRM DAV Public School, Dera Bassi, stood out. As per principal Sarita Yadav, despite not hailing from a well-off family, Kumar was a brilliant student, and also a great singer and harmonium player. The 16-year-old has opted for non-medical and aims to get into an IIT.

He studied mostly at school and at home, helped his mother with household chores, claiming he is a great cook who also washes his clothes himself. He is also thankful for his mobile phone which he uses to access lectures on YouTube.

Others sharing the second spot include Ramya Bansal and Aasma Sri Garg, both from Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh, Arshnoor Singh from Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and Atuleya Malhotra of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. Last year, two students had scored 99.2% in ICSE exam and were the joint toppers from the tricity.