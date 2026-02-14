Panchkula Golf League: Group B race tightens as Hansa Legends hold lead on Day 10

The battle for top honours in Group B gathered further momentum on Day 10 of the Panchkula Golf League, with leading teams delivering consistent performances while the gap across the leaderboard continued to narrow. Harinder Grewal of Golfing Panthers in action. (HT Photo)

Hansa Legends retained their position at the top after five matches, amassing a total of 1789 points (1695 Game Points + 94 Bonus Points). Their steady and well-balanced outings have helped them maintain a slender edge in an increasingly competitive group.

Close behind were Tee Birds with 1760 points (1669 GP + 91 BP), keeping themselves firmly in contention for the top spot. Par-Tee Crashers were also in the hunt with 1734 points (1641 GP + 93 BP), ensuring that the race for supremacy remained wide open.

Golfing Eagles were not far behind, sitting on 1715 points (1627 GP + 88 BP) and continuing to challenge the frontrunners, while Victory Waves, with 1668 points, remained within striking distance and capable of making a strong surge in the coming rounds.

Further down the standings, Raging Bulls (1526), Fantastic Fours (1508), and Golfing Panthers (1475) have entered a decisive phase, with every remaining match proving crucial in the battle for qualification.

The day also witnessed outstanding individual performances, with Col TYS Bedi (Hansa Legends), Balbir Panwar (Victory Waves), and Virender Sharma (Victory Waves) emerging as joint top scorers with 36 points each. Babita Mahajan (Fantastic Fours) and Balprit Guman (Victory Waves) followed closely with 35 points apiece, while Col Amar Bajwa and Vivek Sharma (Tee Birds), along with Vikram Bhagwan (Par-Tee Crashers), returned impressive rounds of 34 points each.