Panchkula golf league: Hansa Legends stay on top as Group B race heats up

Hansa Legends maintained their position at the top after four games, tallying 1,420 total points (1,338 game points + 82 bonus points). The Tee Birds remain firmly in contention in second place with 1,387 points, staying within striking distance of the leaders. Par-Tee Crashers, who have shown steady improvement throughout the league, are in third with 1,378 points, keeping the pressure on the top two. The Golfing Panthers, currently on 1,183, will look to close the gap in the upcoming fixtures. (HT File)

Golfing Eagles sit fourth with 1,362 points, well within reach of the top three, ensuring that the fight for qualification spots remain wide open heading into the next round.

In the lower half, Victory Waves (1,294) continue to push for a late surge, while Fantastic Fours and Raging Bulls are locked together on 1,207 points, separated only by bonus points, underlining how fine the margins have become.

The Golfing Panthers, currently on 1,183, will look to close the gap in the upcoming fixtures. Individually, Day 8 saw standout performances from Sant Dhiman of Victory Waves, who returned an impressive 36 points, followed closely by teammate Dr Balbir Panwar with 35 points. Sanjeev Goyal of Raging Bulls also delivered a strong 34-point round, lending momentum to his side as the league approaches its decisive stretch.

With all eight teams having completed four games each, Group B presents a clear split – the top four have begun to create breathing space, while the bottom four will need strong finishes in the remaining rounds to stay in contention.