Panchkula: HSVP starts its ‘clean-up’ act… after monsoon arrives

Waking up from its slumber, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finally issued a dozen fresh tenders for cleaning of road gullies and manholes in the city, a move that has come under strong criticism considering that monsoon has already been declared in the region. A broken road gully in Sector 5, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The new tenders, totaling approximately ₹15 lakh, were issued on June 24 and 25. The bidding process is expected to take about a week, followed by documentation, before work can officially begin. Deadlines for project completion range from one to two months, raising further concerns about timely completion amid peak monsoon. Residents say preparations should have begun in April or May for timely completion of works so as to avoid waterlogging during heavy rains.

Hardeep Singh, president of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), said, “This delaying practice is actually nothing but a scam. Nothing will be done on the ground level. We will face the same situation as every year when roads get flooded.” He also pointed out the absence of road gullies in many areas of his sector.

MK Sharma, president of the House Owner’s Welfare Association, Sector-4, said, “Rains have already started, and there is a lot of resentment among residents. Authorities have not even touched the work yet. We are going to write to the authorities.”

Colonel SK Datta (retired), president of Sector 12 RWA, said cleaning should have started well in advance – not in the midst of monsoon.

Despite the public outcry, HSVP executive engineer (XEN) NK Payal defended the timing, explaining that cleaning work is essential even during monsoon. He said the accumulation of horticulture waste and other debris can block road gullies, thus continuous effort is required to prevent waterlogging during rains.