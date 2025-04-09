Panchkula: Increasing cases of break-ins causing panic among Sector 6 residents

The recent break-ins have caused panic among the residents of Sector-6, which is home to many retired army and government officials, including former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik. City mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, former councillor VK Sood and some business tycoons also reside in the area. A masked man captured in the CCTV footage of a house in Sector 6, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

In a recent incident, a masked intruder entered the residence of advocate Jaivir Singh Chandail and stole cash. It was captured on the CCTV cameras.

Acting on the issue, mayor Goyal informed that the municipal corporation (MC) will set up CCTV cameras in the market and residential areas, and tenders have been floated for the same.

The chief coordinator of concerned residents of sector six (CROSS) Vivek Sood informed that some immediate steps have been taken to address the rising security concerns, including mandating detailed identification for workers at under-construction homes and the installation of CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the sector.

Sood informed that prior to this incident, several attempted break-ins and petty thefts occurred in the last few days, with CCTV footage capturing individuals with concealed faces roaming in the area. While these earlier incidents did not result in FIRs, the recent intrusion has prompted immediate action. Further security enhancements being sought by CROSS include urging the municipal corporation (MC) to repair a damaged fence between the green belt and the main road, improve lighting in critical locations and increase the number of security guards patrolling the sector. Deputy commissioner of police Himadree Kaushik said appropriate measures will be taken in this regard.

April 6 incident

An intruder with a covered face, captured on CCTV, entered the residence of advocate Jaivir Singh Chandail in the wee hours on April 6. He accessed the first and second floor and stole cash from the basement before fleeing. After Chandail reported the incident to police, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Sector 7 police station.