Panchkula: Jailed history-sheeter spoke to key accused over phone

Deepak Pandit, alias Deepu, who was brought from Ropar jail on a production warrant, had been in constant communication via mobile phone with Piyush Piplani, the prime accused in kabaddi player Sonu Nolta’s murder case, police revealed on Thursday. Investigators are working to establish Pandit’s precise role in the crime. (HT photo for representation)

Pandit has been nominated as the fifth accused in the murder case, while police have revealed that he may have played a crucial role in providing logistical support to the assailants. Police say that Pandit reportedly used a mobile phone to communicate with Piplani two days before Nolta’s murder on June 5.

Sonu Nolta, a 32-year-old kabaddi player was shot dead on the night of June 5, outside Amravati Mall, Pinjore. Notably, the deceased, Nolta, also had nine cases registered against him. While officers remain tight-lipped, a senior official confirmed Pandit’s arrest was facilitated through technical surveillance and local intelligence.

Police sources also indicate that Pandit, who was remanded to five days of custody, is undergoing thorough interrogation by the detective staff of district police. Investigators are working to establish Pandit’s precise role in the crime. “Pandit is a history-sheeter with more than a dozen criminal cases, including charges of murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act,” said a senior officer.

Initially, police have identified four accused linked to the Nolta murder case. Prime accused Piyush Piplani and Ankush are still at large, while Sameer Khan, the third accused was arrested on June 11. Police sources have clarified that Pandit was not the fourth occupant of the car used in the crime. The identity of the fourth individual has not been revealed by the police, but his picture, captured from CCTV cameras at Chandigarh Railway Station, was previously circulated to various Punjab police stations. The fourth individual was described as fluent in Punjabi by arrested accused Sameer Khan.

Prime accused Piyush along with Ankush, had claimed responsibility for the murder and posted videos on social media, associating themselves with Anmol Bishnoi and Arzu Bishnoi, and naming gangster Bhupi Rana as their rival. They asserted that Nolta was killed for assisting Bhupi Rana and his associates. However, police had denied any links between the accused and Anmol Bishnoi, suggesting the videos were posted solely for publicity.