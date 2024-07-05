 Panchkula jeweller loses ₹9.6 crore in investment fraud - Hindustan Times
Panchkula jeweller loses 9.6 crore in investment fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 05, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Lalit Singla, 48, of Sector 7, told Panchkula police that he ran a jewellery shop in Manimajra; he said that in December 13, 2023, he received a link to join a WhatsApp group where the members of the group were trading in shares.

A city-based jeweller was allegedly duped of 9.68 crore in lieu of investing in shares. Upon seeking the refund of the amount he was sent an Apple Iphone in place of the money invested.

In his complaint, Lalit Singla, 48, of Sector 7, told police that he ran a jewellery shop in Manimajra. He said that in December 13, 2023, he received a link to join a WhatsApp group where the members of the group were trading in shares. On March 6, 2024, he was told about an exchange that deals in crypto currency and asked to open an account, which he did. He was asked to trade through the account and he invested a total 9.68 crore from April 2024 till June 2024.

When he asked for refund, the scammers asked him to deposit 10% of the total amount deposited. They then sent him a courier from Pune and informed him on the chat that the Iphone was being sent to him in lieu of the money invested. After which he checked the website and it turned out to be fake.

He approached the police on June 28. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (whoever forges a document), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Chandigarh
