Panchkula leads in meeting Covid vaccination target in tricity
Panchkula on Monday registered the highest turnout for Covid-19 vaccination across the tricity.
Of the targeted 1,500 health workers, 1,133 were inoculated, helping the Panchkula heath department record 71.5% target achievement. In Mohali, of 1,054 expected to get the jab during the day, only 505 came forward, leading to 48.3% achievement rate.
Even as the lowest target was kept in Chandigarh, it lagged behind with 47.3% achievement. Only 426 of 900 health workers turned up at various vaccination sites.
In terms of overall achievement rate, too, Panchkula leads with 61.6%, while Chandigarh and Mohali have achieved almost 50% target on an average daily.
Mohali on top in absolute numbers
However, in absolute numbers, Mohali leads with 3,614 health workers inoculated so far, followed by 2,557 in Panchkula and 2,037 in Chandigarh.
Chandigarh health secretary Arun Gupta said employees are being motivated by their institutes to take the shot.
“The exercise is voluntary and beneficiaries will start coming forward once more and more people get inoculated,” he said.
Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said senior medical officers have taken the shot and awareness is being created among other employees by sharing their photos and experiences.
