Panchkula losing its land to encroachers

City’s urban landscape is increasingly marred not only by existing slums and illegal colonies but also by the relentless proliferation of roadside shanties. These temporary structures, erected along major roadsides in various sectors, are turning footpaths and public thoroughfares into unsanitary zones. Despite their long-standing presence, civic bodies have taken no decisive action, allowing the problem to escalate unchecked. Temporary structures erected along major roadsides and (below) belongings of encroachers lying on footpath. (HT Photo)

The situation is particularly dire in Sector 14, where the highest construction of shanties is found. Ironically, the municipal corporation (MC) office is also located here. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, however, attributes the inaction to a jurisdictional issue, stating that the land falls under the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), thus limiting the MC’s ability to intervene. Similar scenes of widespread encroachment are reported in other sectors also including Sector 5 and 20, etc.

The residents of these makeshift dwellings, primarily daily wage labourers, can be seen openly cooking and washing their clothes on footpaths. They have also extended their occupation of public spaces by placing personal belongings like charpais, old sofas, and pushcarts (rehris) on footpaths and clothes on grills. The uncollected garbage they scatter often spills onto roads, contaminating them with plastic bags and food waste.

Residents express deep frustration over the ongoing problem. SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, pointed out that the encroached land, originally earmarked for showrooms, is worth crores. He drew a stark contrast with Chandigarh’s strict approach to illegal colonies and shanties, criticising Panchkula administration’s leniency, which he attributes to political vote banks. He lamented that these unchecked developments have ‘disfigured’ the city.

Manav Malik, estate officer, HSVP confirmed that the department has repeatedly confiscated articles and deep-cleaned affected areas. However, the temporary nature of these structures means they are quickly re-erected. “For a permanent solution, HSVP plans to fence vacant land under its jurisdiction where encroachments exist and auction off plots designated for showroom-cum-offices (SCOs). This comprehensive action plan is expected to take approximately six months,” he said. Malik added that construction work has commenced in Sector 5, where the encroachment issue is now largely resolved.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal reiterated that these shanties are on HSVP land and are effectively creating slums on valuable property. He emphasised the need for local police support to effectively clear these areas. Goyal also linked these encroachments and the lack of a garbage processing plant to Panchkula’s poor ranking (139th in 2023) in the Swachh Survekshan.