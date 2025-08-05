Search
Panchkula: LPG leak causes blast at Kalka fast food shop

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 10:54 am IST

Rarea Residents, shopkeepers had a narrow escape as the blast damaged the shop and vehicles parked next door

Shopkeepers and residents had a narrow escape after a leaking LPG cylinder caused a blast at a closed fast-food shop in the Housing Board area of Kalka on Monday morning.

The vehicles damaged in the blast. (Sant Arora/HT)
The blast tore through the shutter of the shop, Awesim’s, owned by Vishwas Mangla, causing widespread panic in the vicinity.

The explosion occurred around 9.30 am, destroying a wall of the shop and causing its iron-shed roof to collapse. Fortunately, no one was hurt

The damaged wall further collapsed onto two cars parked inside an adjacent house, causing significant damage to the vehicles. A motorcycle in the house was also trapped under the debris.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police immediately rushed to the scene and commenced an investigation. Two LPG cylinders, the compressor of the refrigerator and the inverter battery were found intact, leading police to believe the explosion was caused due to a leak in one of the cylinders.

