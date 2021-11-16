Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula man duped of 50,000 in online fraud
chandigarh news

Panchkula man duped of 50,000 in online fraud

An elderly man in Panchkula was duped of 50,000 in online fraud. A case has been registered against an unknown person
In an online fraud case, a Panchkula man was duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
In an online fraud case, a Panchkula man was duped of 50,000. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

An elderly man in Panchkula was duped of 50,000 in online fraud. A case has been registered against an unknown person.

On Sunday, an FIR under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) were registered at the Sector 14 police station.

Kishori Lal Sabherwal, 77, a retired government employee, in his complaint to the police said he received a call on November 8 where a man told him that he was from the central bank and asked for his debit card details. He received the call at 5 pm and within a few seconds, 49,998 was deducted from his account.

Lal said he visited the bank and blocked the card. He alleged that though he tried reaching out to the cybercrime number, no one responded. Following which he wrote a complaint to the DCP. The case was then transferred to the police and an FIR was registered on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out