Panchkula: Man gets 4-year jail for firing over ancestral property dispute

A court of sessions judge has sentenced Gurmeet Singh, alias Gola, a resident of Kurali (Mohali) to four years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹3,000 under Section 326 (grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a firing incident at Vishwakarma Colony, Pinjore. Police had initially booked Singh under Sections 307 and 201 of the IPC, and Section 25 of the Arms Act. (HT Photo for representation)

Singh was acquitted under Sections 307 and 27 of the Arms Act, as the injuries were on non-vital parts and the pistol-like weapon used was not produced in court, nor was any sanction order provided.

He was also convicted under Section 201 (for causing disappearance of live cartridges of .32 bore pistol) of IPC and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with a fine of ₹1,000.

The incident occurred on September 14, 2021, involving Singh firing three shots at Brij Lal, a retired deputy engineer from HMT Pinjore, over a dispute related to ancestral property in Kurali. Brij Lal sustained bullet injuries to his knees and ankle, while a third bullet narrowly missed him.

Singh, a postgraduate in mathematics from Panjab University, was already in Borstal Jail, Ludhiana, in connection with a separate Arms Act case and was produced in court on production warrants. The court noted that while the complainant's son and brother could not identify the accused, the complainant's wife successfully identified him in court.