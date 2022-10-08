Panchkula: Man missing for 2 days found hanging from tree

The body of a man who had been missing for the past two days was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of Sector 20, Panchkula, on Friday. The 39-year-old deceased was a native of Uttar Pardesh and living in Panchkula. Police said he was not mentally sound and undergoing treatment. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Woman among 2 held with illicit liquor

Two Chandigarh residents, including a woman, were arrested with illicit liquor from different parts of the city in the past 24 hours. One Ashok Kumar, 38, of Phase-2, Ram Darbar, was arrested with 18 bottles of countrymade liquor on Thursday. Also, a 45-year-old woman from Sector 56 was arrested with 50 quarters of countrymade liquor. They were both booked under Excise Act and later granted bail.

Burail man arrested for snatching woman’s phone

A Burail man was arrested on Thursday for snatching a woman’s mobile phone in Sector 46. The accused has been identified as Shailesh Kumar. The complainant, Meena, said she was taking a walk at a park in Sector 46, when Shailesh snatched her phone and tried to flee. She raised the alarm and the accused was caught by locals and handed over to the police. He has been booked under Sections 379-A and 411 of Indian Penal Code at Sector 34 police station.

CCA celebrates Le Corbusier Day

Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector 12, celebrated Le Corbusier Day on Friday. The Le Corbusier Memorial Lecture was delivered by Rajiv Mishra, director of Sir JJ College of Arts and Architecture, Mumbai. Mishra stressed upon the importance of celebrating architecture and architects whose work adds immense value to a city. SS Bhatti, former principal of CCA, was the guest of honour. Bhatti encouraged students to hone their creativity and work on their skills.

Moga man arrested with 26-gram heroin in Mohali

The Special Task Force (STF) of Rupnagar range on Friday arrested a drug peddler with 26-gram heroin from Phase 7 in Mohali. The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Moga, who was living in Phase 7. A car has also been recovered from him. Assistant inspector general of STF, Harpreet Singh, said that during interrogation, Harpreet said that one Jobanjit Singh, who is lodged in Amritsar Jail, is running a drug smuggling business using a mobile phone and used to call him on WhatsApp to tell him from where to procure the heroin and sell it. Harpreet has been booked in a drugs case.

Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi Memorial Lecture to be organised today

To mark the 89th birth anniversary of former Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi, the Competent Foundation will be organising the third edition of Madan Mohan Punchhi Memorial Lecture at Law Bhawan, Sector 27, on Saturday. The theme of this lecture is “need for legal reforms with the advent of technology”. Invited special guests Justice Hemant Gupta, Justice GS Sandhawalia and Advocate General of Haryana Baldev Raj Mahajan will express their views on the subject. Satyam Tandon will mediate the event.

UT conducts inspection at GRID

A team from the social welfare committee of the Chandigarh administration, led by chairman Satya Pal Jain, visited the Government Rehabilitation Centre for Intellectual Disabilities (GRID) in Sector 31 on Friday and interacted with students, teachers and the parents. The committee inspected the campus and invited suggestions. “There is an urgent need for facilities including one hostel each for boys and girls and an auditorium. The committee will examine all the issues and will submit its report to the UT administration next week,” Jain said.

Three-day photo exhibition begins at Kala Bhawan

A three-day photo exhibition showcasing the plight of communities living around the Dadumajra dumping ground was inaugurated at Punjab Kala Bhawan on Friday. The exhibition, organised by the NGO Warrior Moms, was inaugurated by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The exhibition, where several photos clicked by renowned photographer Ritesh Taksande are being displayed, will remain open to visitors till October 9 between 11.30 am and 6 pm.

Punjab minister inspects Mohali civil hospital

Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra inspected Mohali civil hospital on Friday and inquired about the availability of free medicines and medical equipment. The minister also went to the emergency and maternal-child wards and spoke to patients there. He instructed the staff, including doctors, to prioritise emergency patients and treat them immediately. He also emphasised on the need to pay more attention to cleanliness in wards, toilets and yard.

PU student council polls: Bhawanjot Kaur is SFS’ presidential candidate

Students For Society (SFS) have declared Bhawanjot Kaur as their presidential candidate for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections. Kaur is an MPhil student at the philosophy department. Meanwhile, Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) announced Akashdeep Vashisht its face for the vice-president’s post. He is a third year BSc student from department of anthropology. SOPU had announced that it will contest only for the V-P’s post.