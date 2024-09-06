Panchkula MC asks RWAs to identify vacant sites for decentralising MRF centres

Panchkula municipal corporation (MC), proposed decentralisation of material recovery facility (MRF) centres and requested resident welfare associations (RWAs) and councillors to identify vacant sites in their respective wards for this purpose. The plan to set up 20 centres in Panchkula city is just an eyewash and impossible to implement, said Sangram Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Committee coordinator. (HT Photo)

Letters will be issued in the next few days. As per the proposal, there are 20 wards in MC, and now it is planned to set up one MRF center in each ward, from where the garbage will be segregated and sent directly to Patvi in Ambala. Until then, the garbage will be sent from Jhuriwala to Patvi.

However, the residents expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and progress of ongoing works and questioned the feasibility of the proposed decentralization of MRF centres. Sangram Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Committee coordinator said the MC had planned to set up seven MRF centres in 2019, and six centres in 2022, but nothing has happened on the ground yet. The plan to set up 20 centres in Panchkula city is just an eyewash and impossible to implement, he said.

Apart from this, residents of trans-Ghaggar area have decided to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) again and file an application for action and penalty against the officers responsible for not stopping dumping of garbage in Jhuriwala.

In the meeting held on Thursday, MC officials told residents that the stagnant water at the dumping ground has been largely cleared, and daily collected garbage is being cleared on the same day. Officials told them that soon, some areas of Jhuriwala will be fenced, which will solve the problem of foul smell prevailing in the area.