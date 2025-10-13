Panchkula MC floats ₹1.4-crore tender to revamp, maintain public toilets

The Panchkula municipal corporation has floated a one-year tender worth ₹1.37 crore for the upkeep of public and community toilet blocks, following the city’s poor performance in the 2024-25 Swachh Survekshan rankings. A broken tap at a public toilet in Sector 15 market, Panchkula. (HT)

Unhygienic conditions, broken infrastructure and occasionally locked public toilets contributed to the steep decline in the rankings. Panchkula scored only 50% in public toilet cleanliness in 2024-25, down from 100% in 2023-24, causing it to slip from rank 139 to 219 among medium-sized cities (population 50,000–3 lakh), according to the Centre’s July report card.

The tender includes stringent terms and conditions. A special penalty of ₹10,000 per toilet will be imposed if a block is found substandard during Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. Several other mandatory compliance measures have also been outlined to ensure proper maintenance.

Official records show the MC manages a total of 46 public toilet blocks.

A sanitation department officer said the current maintenance contract expires in November or December.

Deputy municipal commissioner Vinod Nehra said the new contract will include special facilities for the disabled, with multiple blocks located in marketplaces and major parks.

Senior citizen SK Nayar from Sector 15 highlighted the poor condition of toilets in market areas. “Most stink badly and are in terrible shape. Urinals are broken, pipes missing, washbasins damaged or dry, flush systems often don’t work, and cleaning is rare,” he said.

Under the tender, the selected agency must provide equipment, cleaning materials, and manpower, and ensure toilets are cleaned after every use as well as at opening and closing times. Water supply must be maintained at all times. The agency is also responsible for maintaining daily logs, worker attendance registers and addressing complaints within two hours. Any damage or defect must be fixed within two days. Workers must wear uniforms and valid contact numbers of the agency must be displayed at each site.

Penalties for poor services

Civic body’s new tender for agency outlines stringent terms and penalties up to ₹10k per substandard toilet to restore hygiene and public trust

₹500: Failure to clean or disinfect the complex, absent supervisor, for not acting on verified complaints and inspection reports, broken washbasins/taps/urinals, and no electricity/water

₹200: Failure to clean hourly, skip disinfectants, non-functional electrical fixtures, leaks and faulty taps/flush systems