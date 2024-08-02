Panchkula MC sanitation workers booked for assaulting garbage collectors

A team of door-to-door garbage collectors was held captive and assaulted by sanitation workers of the municipal corporation (MC) in Panchkula. A team of door-to-door garbage collectors were held captive and assaulted by sanitation workers of the municipal corporation (MC) in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Complainant Vijaypal told police he works as a supervisor in Puja Consultancy Company, which has signed a contract for door-to-door garbage collection and disposal at Jhuriwala dumping ground in Sector 23 with the civic body.

He said on July 31 at 8 am, as drivers were taking the company vehicles parked at the dumping ground to pick up the garbage, a crowd of 30-40 people blocked the way of vehicles and held drivers captive in them. The attackers did not even let the drivers step out from the vehicles nor allowed the vehicles to move out of the dumping ground. They crowd assaulted six drivers as well as Vijaypal.

He alleged that the attackers, mostly comprising the MC sanitation workers, threatened to kill the drivers if they took out the vehicles or lifted the garbage, and also threatened to set the vehicles on fire. Vijaypal alleged that owing to the fear, the garbage is not being lifted from the city.

“All these people who stopped the vehicles are employed as safai karamcharis in the MC. I can recognise all of them, said Vijaypal, while naming 16 people— Joginder, Jile Singh, Ram Singh, Nain, Bhola, Shamsher, Rajendra, Rajbir, Jaiprakash, Bala, Raju, Naresh, Subhash, Rakesh, Patasho, Jarnel— in his complaint.

A case under Sections 115, 127 (2), 190, 191 (2) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the 16 people at Chandimandir police station.