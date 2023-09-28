News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula MC team attacked while taking down encroachments in Nagal village

Panchkula MC team attacked while taking down encroachments in Nagal village

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 28, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Building inspector Sanjiv Kumar said the team had gone to Panchkula’s Nagal around 2 pm after a complaint was received regarding encroachments at the CM window

Three officials were injured after a municipal corporation’s enforcement department team out to remove encroachments in Nagal village, Panchkula, was attacked by residents.

Three officials were injured, while vehicles being used by the Panchkula MC team were also damaged in the attack. (HT Photo)
Three officials were injured, while vehicles being used by the Panchkula MC team were also damaged in the attack. (HT Photo)

Building inspector Sanjiv Kumar said the team had gone to Nagal around 2 pm after a complaint was received regarding encroachments at the CM Window.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The team took down the encroachments and were monitoring the shamlat land in the vicinity when they found a fresh boundary wall being constructed.

After the civic body team demolished the construction, a crowd of around 35 people gathered and started hurling bricks at them.

They attacked officials with lathis, rods, stones and bricks and damaged three vehicles as well.

Three officials, including Kumar, junior engineer Madan Lal and assistant project officer (APO) Sushil, were injured and are being treated at the civil hospital in Sector 6.

Members of the crowd also blocked the road with a Tata Harrier to prevent the MC team from leaving and hurled abuses at them. A man identified as Somnath threw bricks at the team.

Chandimandir station house officer (SHO) Lalit Kumar said, “We had received information that the MC team had been gheraoed by villagers in Nagal. following which we went there and rescued them. We have got the complaint and action according to law will be taken.”

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, meanwhile, said, “The attack is part of a planned conspiracy to ensure that the civic body does not act against encroachments. Strict action would be taken and no one would be allowed to encroach upon government land.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out