Panchkula MC to hire 400 new employees to tackle strike by sanitation workers

Amid the strike by sanitation workers of Panchkula municipal corporation (MC), seeking regularisation and arrears from November 2017, the work of picking-up garbage has completely collapsed in city for over a week. With sanitation workers on strike for over a week, garbage can be seen piled up in many areas of the city. (HT Photo)

Now, in order to reorganise the system, the civic body has passed a proposal to hire about 400 employees by issuing a new tender.

This was decided in the meeting of the finance and contract committee of the MC on Friday.

Owing to the strike, heaps of garbage can be seen lying on road sides in different markets and sectors of the city.

“Instructions have been given to allot the tender within a week,” said mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

The MC will issue a tender of around ₹2.3 crore for the next three months. Under this tender, 375 sanitation workers and 15 supervisors will be appointed.

Another tender was presented in the meeting for door-to-door garbage collection, separation and transportation to the processing site for five years. The mayor approved a tender of ₹46.76 crore for five years at the rate of ₹9.35 crore per year. Now this tender will be sent to the director of urban bodies department for approval.

Similarly, to place a new tender for processing municipal solid waste collected daily, a tender of ₹42.75 crore for 10 years was approved.

The civic body also approved a tender of ₹2.37 crore for road and drain cleaning. Apart from this, as much as ₹70.63 lakh was approved for the construction of a culvert on the rain-drain in Chandikotla village ward number 16.

Officials presented a proposal to issue a tender of ₹2.43 crore for the construction of another culvert from Moginand Firni village to Shamshan Ghat in ward number 19, which was delayed for the next meeting.

