Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Panchkula: Minor gives birth; neighbour, uncle held

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 07:12 am IST

Police said the prime accused, a 20-year-old neighbour, exploited the girl when her parents were away at work; he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man and apprehended two minors, including the victim’s maternal uncle, after a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a child. Two other juveniles allegedly involved in the crime remain absconding.

Authorities are now conducting DNA testing to establish the paternity of the child, and efforts are underway to trace the two absconding juveniles. (HT Photo for representation)
The case surfaced on July 29 when civil hospital authorities informed the police that a minor girl had delivered a baby. Subsequent investigation revealed that the teenager, whose parents are migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh living in a slum in Pinjore, had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse by five persons known to her.

Police said the prime accused, a 20-year-old neighbour, exploited the girl when her parents were away at work. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The victim’s maternal uncle, along with another minor, has since been sent to a juvenile home.

Despite the girl’s nine-month pregnancy, her family did not approach the police, officials said. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim was discharged from hospital on August 6 and is undergoing counselling.

ASI Sunita arrested the main accused on August 22, while sub-inspector Sukhbir apprehended the two minors. Authorities are now conducting DNA testing to establish the paternity of the child, and efforts are underway to trace the two absconding juveniles.

