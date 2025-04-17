Panchkula: New Ghaggar bridge to slash commuting times for hundreds

Thousands of commuters in Panchkula and nearby areas can anticipate smoother and quicker journeys starting this Friday, April 19, with the scheduled inauguration of the much-awaited bridge over the Ghaggar River. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to inaugurate the infrastructure project, with final touches being applied on Wednesday. Built at a cost of over ₹ 50 crore, the new bridge in Panchkula was a long-standing demand of the local residents. (HT Photo)

Administrative preparations were seen in full swing for the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.This flyover, built at a cost of over ₹50 crore, was a long-standing demand of the local residents. Now, it will provide convenience and save time in their daily commute.

The 1.8km long bridge, linking the Sector 25/26 roundabout with Sector 20/21, will dramatically cut down travel distances. Residents of Sectors 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, Ramgarh, and other nearby areas will now have a direct and faster route to key locations like Sectors 20, 21, Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, and Pinjore.

Astha, a bank employee residing in Sector 25 and working in Sector 20, is looking forward to the bridge’s inauguration. “My travel time will shrink from 20-25 minutes from a circuitous route of 7-8km, from Sector 23 side towards Tau Devi Lal Stadium, to mere five minutes,” she said. Lal Babu, a resident of Majri Chowk working in Kisan Mandi, said, “The new bridge will eliminate an extra 3-4km from my daily travel to reach Sectors 20 and 21.”

The bridge, approximately 40-ft-wide, underwent successful trial runs recently, according to on-site worker Kamal Kumar. Its opening fulfils a long-standing, demand from local residents, promising enhanced convenience and substantial time savings in their daily commutes.

In addition to the flyover, improvements are also underway at the Sector 20/21 roundabout, where a high mast light will be installed to enhance visibility and safety of drivers, especially during night time. These interconnected infrastructure upgrades are set to significantly improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion for countless commuters in the region.