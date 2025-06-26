Panchkula night clubs directed to shut operations by 3 am

To ensure law and order, and public safety in the city, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta held a crucial meeting with various club operators in Panchkula on Wednesday. The discussion focused on club activities, operational timings, noise pollution, and the consumption of prohibited substances. A special night security arrangement has been implemented across the city, with separate checkpoints established for day and night at various key locations. (HT photo for representation)

DCP Gupta unequivocally stated that all clubs must strictly adhere to the rules set by the administration. “No club will be permitted to operate after 3 am, and any violation will result in stringent legal action,” she added.

The DCP highlighted that most clubs are near residential areas, causing significant inconvenience to locals due to late-night music. Consequently, clubs have been directed to strictly observe sound limits to control noise pollution. Furthermore, hookah is completely banned within club premises, and any complaints of its consumption or serving will lead to an immediate and strict action.

DCP Gupta also made it clear that club operators must immediately inform her of any disorder or antisocial activities within their premises. During the meeting, the DCP informed that security in club areas has been reinforced. A special night security arrangement has been implemented across the city, with separate checkpoints established for day and night at various key locations.