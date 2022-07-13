Panchkula police arrests Ludhiana resident in shooting incident
Police on Tuesday said they arrested a Ludhiana resident for allegedly firing a gun at a man outside the Coco Café and Lounge in Sector 11 on July 3.
The accused, Mohit Jagota, a resident of Ludhiana, was arrested from a hotel in Pehowa on July 11. Police officials said that he will be interrogated now.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the pistol used in the crime was illegal. On July 3, the firing incident took place in the wee hours outside the café in which a person was injured. The accused fled in his car after the incident. Before his escape, bouncers at the cafe managed to snatch his pistol and handed it over to the police.
The complainant Naresh Sharma, one of the bouncers at the cafe, said the firing took place around 4 am, while the accused was walking towards his car.
Police said the accused was produced in the district court and sent on a three-day police remand for further investigation.
-
More green belts, EV charging stations stand-outs in PU’s green campus policy
Development of more green belts and adoption of eco-friendly transportation policy for students, faculty and staff form the major highlights of Panjab University newly-framed green campus and sustainability policy (GC&SP), which was deliberated upon during the varsity senate's last meeting. Under the policy, PU plans to achieve zero waste generation and valorisation of the waste, besides installing a biogas plant in the varsity's south campus.
-
On-board Shatabdi, Punjab advocate general alleges attack; probe on
Punjab advocate general Anmol Ratan Sidhu was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons while he was travelling on the Shatabdi Express, near Panipat, on Monday. A Government Railway Police personnel said, “At around 6.25pm, two men hurled an object at the train, which broke one of the windowpanes. The AG reported the matter to security guards on the train, who recorded his statement.”
-
Panchkula’s NIFT campus gets off the ground
Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said he was confident that the professionals passing out from the institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world, adding “I am hopeful that the daughters studying in this new campus of NIFT would also bring laurels to the State.” This is the 17th such campus of the country.
-
Chandigarh leasehold to freehold conversion: Ex-administrator’s stance 2015 still a roadblock
Even as the UT administration makes fresh attempts at allowing conversion of commercial and industrial leasehold properties to freehold, a 2015 file note by the then UT administrator Shivraj Patil continues to be a major impediment to its efforts. Patil, however, had rejected the proposal in 2015. Listing one of the reasons for rejection, Patil suspected that allowing leasehold to freehold can be drummed up as another scandal.
-
Kanwar Yatra: Northern Railways to add coaches to 5 pairs of trains
With the annual Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar slated to begin on July 14, the Northern Railways will be adding coaches, adding stoppages and extending the routes of 5 pairs of trains on a temporary basis, officials said on Tuesday.
