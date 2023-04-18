Elderly patient succumbs to Covid in Panchkula, second in 3 days

Panchkula saw its second Covid-19 death in three days as an 85-year-old man with comorbidities succumbed to the virus on Monday. This is the fourth virus-related fatality in the tricity in two weeks. He was fully vaccinated and under treatment at Alchemist Ojas. In terms of infections, the tricity saw a drop in daily cases with 102 cases being reported on Monday as compared to 172 the day before. The active case count in Chandigarh tricity area now stands at 877. (HT File)

Mohali had the most number of new cases at 43, followed by Panchkula with 35 cases and Chandigarh with 24 cases. Most of these patients are in home isolation and only 17 from Chandigarh, five from Panchkula, and two from Mohali are hospitalised.

An 81-year-old resident of Panchkula, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease, had succumbed to the virus on April 15. On April 7, the tricity had seen two Covid-related deaths – the first an 81-year-old man from Chandigarh and a 74-year-old man from Zirakpur. Prior to this, on March 26, an 88-year-old man from Sector 14 in Chandigarh passed away due to the virus. All patients had pre-existing comorbidities.

Mask up, Mohali DC advises public

Amid rising cases, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain asked people to wear masks when venturing out in public.

She said that the health teams have also been directed to increase sampling in view of increasing cases. In the past 15 days alone, the infections have seen a two-fold spike, she said.

The DC disclosed in the month of April, 4,845 samples have been taken out of which 611 have tested positive. She added that adequate arrangements have been made to deal with any eventuality.