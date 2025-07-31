Panchkula residents body objects to garbage charges despite not using MC’s service

A delegation from the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), led by president S K Nayar, met with municipal commissioner R K Singh on Wednesday and submitted two memorandums addressing critical civic issues. The delegation urged municipal commissioner to set the garbage collection system foolproof and hustle-free for the satisfaction to the residents and to ensure their their peaceful living. (HT photo for representation)

The CWA strongly objected to the municipal corporation’s (MC) practice of levying yearly garbage charges through property tax bills, demanding immediate refunds or adjustments for overpaid amounts.

The delegation further urged the MC to stop charging residents who use private collectors due to the MC’s unreliable service, particularly impacting senior citizens, patients, and working individuals. They further alleged that MC’s garbage collection vehicles remain absent for days without any prior notice and is habitant to visit any time afternoon. They demanded that MC garbage vans should operate consistently before 12 pm.

Additionally, the CWA highlighted the ongoing unavailability of community centres due to occupation by government offices and an inflexible online booking system that fails to accommodate smaller or solemn functions with necessary charge exemptions.

