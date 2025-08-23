Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Panchkula: Retired colonel defrauded of 2.3 lakh in cyber scam

HT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 08:18 am IST

An 80-year-old retired army officer, Colonel Kanwarjeet Singh Khurana, has become the latest victim of a cyber scam, losing 2.29 lakh. The retired Gorkha Regiment veteran, a resident of Sector 23, has filed a complaint with the cyber police, who have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigation is currently ongoing. (HT File photo)

According to the report, the incident occurred on July 4 when Colonel Khurana received several calls from an unknown number. He ended the call after hearing a bank-related advertisement, but was shocked to receive a message shortly after, stating that 2,29,500 had been debited from his account.

Acting swiftly, the colonel contacted his bank to block his account and ATM card. He is now urging the cybercrime police to take strict action against those responsible.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigation is currently ongoing.

