 Panchkula: Retired navy man loses ₹38 lakh to online stock fraud - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Retired navy man loses 38 lakh to online stock fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 19, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Lured by the possibility of high returns, the victim transferred substantial amounts of money to several bank accounts provided by the fraudsters

A retired petty officer from the Indian Navy has allegedly been duped of 38.14 lakh through an elaborate online trading scam.

The fraud involved the creation of fake WhatsApp groups and fraudulent stock trading promises. (iStock)
The fraud involved the creation of fake WhatsApp groups and fraudulent stock trading promises. (iStock)

The fraud involved the creation of fake WhatsApp groups and fraudulent stock trading promises.

According to the victim, Randhir Singh, a resident of Sector 26, the fraud started on March 31 when he came across an advertisement for stock market trading while browsing Instagram. After clicking on it, the advertisement directed him to join a WhatsApp group named “E03 Master Trust Shares Boost Group”, where approximately 100 other members were already present. The group was administered by individuals identified as Melissa and Puneet Singhania, operating from multiple phone numbers.

Singh was further added to another WhatsApp group, “E663 Master Trust Customer Service”, where he was instructed to download an app called “Master Trust” for online stock trading. Lured by the possibility of high returns, he transferred substantial amounts of money to several bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Between April 8 and May 8, Singh made multiple transfers amounting to 38.14 lakh. The fraudsters continued to persuade him to invest more money, claiming that his investments would double. However, when he realised that he was being deceived, he immediately filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal on May 11.

On August 17, the Panchkula Cyber Crime police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway to track down the culprits and recover the defrauded money.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Retired navy man loses 38 lakh to online stock fraud
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On