Panchkula: Robbers attack elderly couple, flee with valuables

An elderly couple was attacked with sharp-edged weapons as three robbers barged into their house at Mansa Devi Complex and fled with ₹5.5 lakh and jewellery items worth several lakhs on Saturday afternoon.

Annu Walia stated in her complaint that she lives with her husband in house number 327, Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula. Her son Ashish, daughter-in-law and grandson also live with them.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm, when her son and daughter-in-law were out for work. The woman was feeding milk to her grandson and her husband was sleeping in another room when three armed youths entered the house.

“While one of them was holding a rod, another one had a sharp-edged weapon and the third one broke the leg of one of the stools to use it as a weapon. They all started hitting my husband and threatened that they will kill me and our grandson, so I sat quietly at one corner. They took away ₹5.5-lakh cash, diamond rings, gold sets and other jewellery items,” she said.

The woman has raised suspicion over one of her newly appointed domestic helps. She said: “Nearly 15 days ago, we had appointed a new domestic help. He was present at the time of the crime, but ran away later on.”

A case has been registered under Section 392 (robbery) and 394 (voluntary causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.