Three schools from Panchkula shortlisted for PM SHRI scheme

Three schools from Panchkula district are among the 9,000 schools across the country that have been picked by the Union ministry of education for the flagship Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. As part of PMSHRI scheme,a four-year school development plan will be prepared for developing infrastructure, including for sports, arts and ICT. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Being developed in compliance with the National Education Policy-2020, the PM SHRI schools will aim at delivering quality teaching for the cognitive development of students, and creating and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills.

Teaching-learning in these schools will be activity- and discovery-based, and special emphasis will be given on developing a scientific approach.

The scheme is proposed to be implemented over five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the schools chosen from Panchkula were Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Barwala; GGSSS, Sector 15; and Government High School, Mouli.

He said initially these schools will be renamed and enrolment campaigns will be started. A four-year school development plan will be prepared for developing infrastructure, including for sports, arts and ICT (information and communication technology). Faculties for all streams — arts, science and commerce — will be arranged. Each school will be linked to a college/university and be built on a sustainable model.