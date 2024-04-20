Panchkula: Sector 12 flyover opened for public

Providing much-needed relief from traffic woes, a one-way flyover, between Sector 12-A and industrial area, on the Kalka-Shimla highway has been opened for public by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The flyover was to be completed by January but due to incessant rains last year, the new deadline was April 25. (HT file)

The 610m-long flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹13 crore, will provide ease to the traffic moving towards Sector 20, one of the city’s most congested areas. The flyover was to be completed by January, but due to incessant rains last year, the new deadline was April 25.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

With the flyover opened around 10 days before the scheduled deadline, it is estimated to ease traffic congestion at the Sector 20 light point by 40%, improving connectivity to Zirakpur, Baltana, Punjab and Delhi.

Now, people going to Zirakpur, Dhakoli and Ambala will not have to take the Sector 20 underpass as they can use the flyover instead.