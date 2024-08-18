 Panchkula Sector-20 residents hold candle march, decry Kolkata rape-murder - Hindustan Times
Panchkula Sector-20 residents hold candle march, decry Kolkata rape-murder

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 18, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Residents of Sector 20, Panchkula, took out a peaceful candle march in front of Kali Mata temple, condemning crime against women and demanding implementation of Central Protection Act (CPA)

Amid doctors’ ongoing strikes over the brutal rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, members of civil society also expressed outrage.

Residents of Sector 20, Panchkula, during the peaceful candle march on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Residents of Sector 20, Panchkula, during the peaceful candle march on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Residents of Sector 20, Panchkula, took out a peaceful candle march in front of Kali Mata temple, condemning crime against women and demanding implementation of Central Protection Act (CPA).

“Our hearts bleed for the hapless young lady doctor of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, who was the victim of the most inhumane and heinous crime. The perpetrators crossed all limits and indulged in beastly behaviour. We demand expeditious justice for the victim and nothing short of capital punishment will serve the ends of justice,” said Rajesh Bansal, a retired Haryana government officer who lives in Sector 20, Panchkula.

Chandigarh / Panchkula Sector-20 residents hold candle march, decry Kolkata rape-murder
