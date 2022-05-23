Panchkula: Sector 20 residents protest over poor road condition
Residents on Sunday held a silent protest against the municipal corporation’s (MC) indifference towards the poor condition of roads at Sector 20.
The protest was held by the residents of various group housing societies and members of Sector 20’s resident welfare associations. Protesters highlighted the poor condition of the road between Gurukul School and the Peer Muchalla barrier.
They highlighted the several potholes, adding that there is no bitumen on the roads which has caused difficulty to the residents. Residents added that they have raised the issue with the mayor a few months ago, but they no action has been taken
“We want to apprise the MC, Panchkula as well as the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who also looks after the work of MC, Panchkula and also resides in Panchkula that we pay road tax, we pay property tax, we pay enhancements, but the Govt. Is turning a blind eye to its residents,” protesters said.
-
Online lottery fraud: 45-yr-old Ludhiana man duped of ₹44k
Two men have been booked for duping a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, out of ₹44,200 in an online lottery fraud. The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar of Bettiah, Bihar, and Lala Bhagat of Assam. The complainant Harish Kumar, 45, told police that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an executive of an online lottery company.
-
Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at clothing factory godown
Garments worth over ₹1 crore were gutted after a major fire broke out in the godown of a clothing factory at Jain Complex on Bahadur Road on Sunday. Fire officer Kartar Singh said around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took over six hours to douse the flames. Singh added that they managed to salvage material kept on the first floor. In the meantime, the fire brigade also reached the spot.
-
Shamlat land eviction: Mohali sarpanches object to notice
After the Mohali panchayat collector issued a public notice on the behalf of panchayats to landowners at five villages in Majri block asking them to vacate around 3,000 acres of shamlat land, sarpanches of these villages have alleged that the action was taken while overriding the panchayats and warned of moving the high court and launching a protest against the “illegal” move. The collector has asked the landowners to appear before him on May 24.
-
Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases
The CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested three men with drugs in two separate cases. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Honey, 30, of Ishar Nagar and Vishal alias Yodha, 25, of Dakoha village, Gurdaspur. In-charge of CIA staff-2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said the duo was arrested from a checkpoint at Mohalla Ishar Nagar, near Sidhwan Canal Bridge. Drugs cases have been registered against all three of them.
-
Dera Bassi doctors perform rare urethral reconstruction surgery
A team of doctors at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, have successfully performed perineal urethrostomy followed by urethral reconstruction — a rare surgical procedure — on a 70-year-old male patient. SSDCH marks annual day Mohali Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi, celebrated its annual day on the college premises. Local the chief guest on the occasion, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, inaugurated the event and congratulated the co-coordinator teams of faculty and students.
