Flood relief row: IAS officer files complaint against Odisha BJP MLA, seeks police protection
Responding to the allegations, MLA Saroj Padhi claimed that the differences between him and IAS officer Samir Jena had been resolved through mutual discussions.
A 2022-batch IAS officer has lodged a police complaint against MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Saroj Kumar Padhi, accusing him of abusing, threatening and intimidating him during a dispute over flood relief distribution in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, and has sought police protection.
Samir Kumar Jena, posted as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) and Executive Officer of the Ganjam Zilla Parishad, lodged the complaint with the inspector-in-charge of Aska police station following an alleged altercation with the Aska legislator at the Aska Notified Area Council (NAC) office on November 3.
Responding to the allegations, Padhi claimed that the differences between him and Jena had been resolved through mutual discussions. Describing the episode as a misunderstanding, he said the matter had been settled amicably.
The allegations
According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 7 pm, when Samir Kumar Jena was discussing official matters with the NAC chairperson in the NAC Executive Officer's chamber.
BJP MLA Saroj Padhi allegedly entered the room and picked an argument over the distribution of relief materials. When Jena informed him that the relief materials had been distributed as per the instructions of steel and mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, the MLA allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him, the officer claimed.
"The MLA shouted at me and said, ‘What minister are you talking about? I am the minister in Aska. Nothing happens here without my consent. Since last 4-5 days, I am watching your drama. What do you think of yourself? ’," the officer wrote in his FIR.
Jena has also alleged that the incident was captured on the office's CCTV cameras. He has sought stringent legal action against the legislator and police protection, stating that the incident had caused him mental distress.
The complaint comes amid growing resentment among government officials in Ganjam over the alleged mistreatment of the senior officer, who had been engaged in relief, restoration and rehabilitation work during Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods.
Officer backed
Officials belonging to the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and other government cadres rallied behind Jena on Thursday, condemning the alleged incident.
A delegation of officers and employees from various departments of the Ganjam Zilla Parishad met the district collector and submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against the MLA. They also sought adequate security for government personnel engaged in disaster response and relief operations, saying officials should be able to discharge their duties without intimidation.
The district collector said government officials must remain committed to their responsibilities in difficult circumstances and that the matter would be brought to the state government's attention.
Political turn
The controversy took a political turn on Wednesday when a delegation of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Ganjam district youth wing president Nachiketa Swain, lodged a written complaint against the MLA at Aska police station.
State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik termed the incident unfortunate and said the Aska MLA was remorseful. He expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved amicably, adding that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, the Executive Officer of Aska NAC was transferred from Aska to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, a day after the alleged altercation.
The incident has triggered a wider debate in Odisha over the alleged intimidation of government officials engaged in emergency relief and rehabilitation operations in the aftermath of the devastating floods in Ganjam district.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More