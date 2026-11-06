Flood relief row: IAS officer files complaint against Odisha BJP MLA, seeks police protection

A 2022-batch IAS officer has lodged a police complaint against MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Saroj Kumar Padhi, accusing him of abusing, threatening and intimidating him during a dispute over flood relief distribution in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, and has sought police protection. On receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel and police reached the spot and initiated a search operation in the river. (ANI file photo)

Samir Kumar Jena, posted as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) and Executive Officer of the Ganjam Zilla Parishad, lodged the complaint with the inspector-in-charge of Aska police station following an alleged altercation with the Aska legislator at the Aska Notified Area Council (NAC) office on November 3.

Responding to the allegations, Padhi claimed that the differences between him and Jena had been resolved through mutual discussions. Describing the episode as a misunderstanding, he said the matter had been settled amicably.

The allegations According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 7 pm, when Samir Kumar Jena was discussing official matters with the NAC chairperson in the NAC Executive Officer's chamber.

BJP MLA Saroj Padhi allegedly entered the room and picked an argument over the distribution of relief materials. When Jena informed him that the relief materials had been distributed as per the instructions of steel and mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, the MLA allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him, the officer claimed.

"The MLA shouted at me and said, ‘What minister are you talking about? I am the minister in Aska. Nothing happens here without my consent. Since last 4-5 days, I am watching your drama. What do you think of yourself? ’," the officer wrote in his FIR.

Jena has also alleged that the incident was captured on the office's CCTV cameras. He has sought stringent legal action against the legislator and police protection, stating that the incident had caused him mental distress.

The complaint comes amid growing resentment among government officials in Ganjam over the alleged mistreatment of the senior officer, who had been engaged in relief, restoration and rehabilitation work during Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods.

Officer backed Officials belonging to the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and other government cadres rallied behind Jena on Thursday, condemning the alleged incident.

A delegation of officers and employees from various departments of the Ganjam Zilla Parishad met the district collector and submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against the MLA. They also sought adequate security for government personnel engaged in disaster response and relief operations, saying officials should be able to discharge their duties without intimidation.

The district collector said government officials must remain committed to their responsibilities in difficult circumstances and that the matter would be brought to the state government's attention.

Political turn The controversy took a political turn on Wednesday when a delegation of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Ganjam district youth wing president Nachiketa Swain, lodged a written complaint against the MLA at Aska police station.

State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik termed the incident unfortunate and said the Aska MLA was remorseful. He expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved amicably, adding that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the Executive Officer of Aska NAC was transferred from Aska to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, a day after the alleged altercation.

The incident has triggered a wider debate in Odisha over the alleged intimidation of government officials engaged in emergency relief and rehabilitation operations in the aftermath of the devastating floods in Ganjam district.