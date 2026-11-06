Itanagar, Five people have been arrested in connection with an armed dacoity at a house in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, police said on Friday. Arunachal: Five arrested in armed dacoity case; foreign-made pistol, stolen jewellery recovered

A foreign-made pistol, ammunition and suspected stolen jewellery were recovered from their possession, the police said.

The arrests were made following an investigation into the robbery at the residence of Omnath Dhanuk in Simolbari area on the evening of October 30, when a gang of seven armed men allegedly barged into the house, assaulted and threatened the occupants, including a child, and decamped with around ₹10 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and gold ornaments.

Namsai Deputy Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi said a case was registered at Namsai police station on October 31 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , 2023, and the Arms Act, 1959.

The arrested persons have been identified as Latul Boruah of Premnagar, Dinesh Gogoi and Mineswar Dihingia , both residents of Bhogamur in Namsai district, Chow Kyapeng Manlong of Nongtow Khamti and Sophio Mepo alias Kaloso Mepo of Mepo in Lohit district, the official said.

During the investigation, police seized a Turkish-made 7.65 mm pistol, a magazine with two live rounds, a gold mangalsutra believed to be part of the stolen jewellery, two mobile phones and two motorcycles, including one allegedly used in the crime.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the dacoity was the outcome of a pre-planned conspiracy triggered by a personal dispute. The accused had reportedly conducted reconnaissance of the victim's residence and planned their approach and escape routes, he said.

According to police records, two of the arrested persons, Dihingia and Mepo, are former NSCN cadres and have criminal antecedents involving several serious cases. Manlong also has previous cases registered against him, including those relating to attempted murder, extortion and offences under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Act . Gogoi was earlier arrested in an NDPS case, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

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