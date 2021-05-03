Panchkula takes the lead, inoculates 89 people in 18+ group

Leading the tricity in starting Phase 3 of the vaccination drive, Panchkula on Sunday inoculated 89 people in the 18-44 age group.

Ramping up the drive, the administration has increased the vaccination sites for this age group from one to five from Monday onwards. These are at Government Dispensary, Sector 25; Urban Health Centre, Sector 16; Ayush Dispensary, Sector 9, Primary Health Centre (PHC), Pinjore; and Community Health Centre, Raipur Rani.

Online registration and appointment through CoWin portal is mandatory for this age group.

The drive for those aged above 45 (only second dose) will continue in 11 centres at Sector-26 Polyclinic; Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4; Government Dispensary, Sector 12-A; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka; and MLA Hostel Dispensary; and the PHCs at Old Panchkula, Nanakpur, Surajpur, Kot, Barwala and Hangola.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on when more supplies will arrive in Chandigarh and Mohali to cover the youngest age group.